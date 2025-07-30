Vivian Yin Launches Y+X Entertainment

International entertainment executive Vivian (Xiaowei) Yin has launched Y+X Entertainment Group.

Yin, founder and CEO of the group, previously served as CEO of FremantleMedia China, overseeing formats such as The X Factor and Got Talent. Earlier, as SVP & executive producer at Star China, she played a key role in turning The Voice of China into the nation’s top-rated prime-time show for several years.

“Entertainment has long existed in a beautiful cocoon, focused on screens and formats. But audiences today crave stories that connect emotionally and extend across every facet of their lives,” said Yin. “With Y+X, I want to build bridges — between East and West, between media formats, and ultimately between art and the human spirit.”

Yin spent several years exploring the intersections of entertainment, cultural tourism, and immersive experiences across Asia and beyond, gaining a unique perspective on how audiences seek entertainment that becomes part of real-life, transformative experiences.