CosmoBlue’s Da Vinci Lands in Serbia

CosmoBlue Media has launched its Da Vinci Channel in partnership with Yettel in Serbia. As of July 29, Yettel customers will gain full access to the Da Vinci linear TV channel.

Da Vinci offers family entertainment that spans science, nature, diverse cultures, and current events, with a global reach of 250 million kids and families through more than 500 distribution partners.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Yettel by bringing Da Vinci to their audience,” said Levent Gültan, managing director of Cosmo Distribution. “At CosmoBlue, we are committed to meaningful storytelling and educational entertainment that supports discovery and curiosity. Da Vinci represents the kind of content that builds brighter futures, and we’re excited to make it more accessible to families across the region.”