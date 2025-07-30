CJ ENM Launches First Light StoryHouse Label

CJ ENM has launched “First Light StoryHouse,” a label created under its new Asian Content Initiative, designed to amplify Asian voices worldwide.

The project comes from Miky Lee, vice chairwoman at CJ; Janet Yang, producer and recent president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; and Dominic Ng, chairman and CEO of East West Bank. Lee, Yang, and Ng will jointly oversee the endeavor as founding partners.

First Light StoryHouse will strategically select and support the development of film and scripted TV projects led by talented Asian creators. The label will focus on the development phase, investing early and participating as a co-producer to help bring projects to life. Upon completion of the development process, the label will work to secure partnerships with studios, production companies and streaming platforms.

First Light StoryHouse will be managed by CJ ENM under the leadership of Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, head of CJ ENM’s Global Film Business.