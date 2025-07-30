Blue Ant to Develop “Armadillo Avalanche” Video Game

Blue Ant Studios and Titan1Studios have partnered to co-develop a video game adapted from the animated YouTube series “Armadillo Avalanche.”

Based on the animated IP created by Celeste Koon and produced by Blue Ant Studios, Armadillo Avalanche centers around a group of girls who face both real-world and supernatural challenges as they navigate tweenhood together through music, friendship, and monster fights.

In the Armadillo Avalanche game, players will take the stage as members of a tween girl rock band, fighting off monstrous creatures using powerful combos tied to guitar, bass, drums, and vocals. The game is designed to appeal to fans of both action and music genres.

The video game — set to release on PC and Console Platform in 2026 — represents a strategic brand extension of Armadillo Avalanche, which was produced with support from the Shaw Rocket Fund and the Canada Media Fund.