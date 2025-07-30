Banijay’s ‘Shaolin Heroes’ Heads to M6

Banijay Entertainment’s adventure reality series Shaolin Heroes is heading to France for M6.

Originally created by Banijay Nordic’s Danish label, Metronome, the French version will see seven celebrities embark on a life-changing journey to master the ancient disciplines of the Shaolin Warrior Monks. Stripped of everyday distractions and guided by two Shaolin Masters, contestants will face intense challenges, testing their physical and mental boundaries, all while uncovering facets of themselves they never knew existed.

Produced by Endemol France (part of Banijay France), this marks the format’s fourth international adaptation, following Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands.