The Wiggles Unveil ‘The Tree of Wisdom’ Album

The Wiggles have unveiled “The Tree of Wisdom”, a new album out October 3, and two brand-new singles available now.

The Tree of Wisdom’s signature “dance like no-ones watching” routines are going viral on social media, tallying over 200 million views. The man behind the twirling trunk is Dominic Field, nephew of OG Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, “People just seem to connect with my character and my dance moves” says Dominic.

One of the singles out now is The Wiggles’ reinvention of Tina Turner’s ‘Nutbush City Limits,’ a national treasure Down Under.

“We know how huge Nutbush City Limits is in Australia, it’s not just a song, it’s a rite of passage,” said Anthony Field. “We’re so excited to give it a Wiggly spin and share that same energy and love of dance with families all over the world!”

Also out is the original Rika-Pudy-Fan-Dan-Doogly!, a high-octane, nonsense-fuelled song based on The Tree of Wisdom’s popular catchphrase.

Both tracks are featured on “The Tree of Wisdom” album that will be out on October 3.