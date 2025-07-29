MultiChoice to Super Sponsor FAME Week Africa

MultiChoice will be FAME Week Africa’s Super Sponsor this year. The event, taking place in Cape Town from September 1-6, 2025, is a celebration of Africa’s creative and cultural industries and a meeting point for the creative sector.

With the relaunch of Showmax, the growth of co-production initiatives and its continued support for training and development through its Talent Factory, MultiChoice plays a vital role in expanding the reach, quality and the sustainability of African content.

“MultiChoice continues to drive the evolution and sustainability of Africa’s creative industries,” said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group. “Our sponsorship of MIP Africa at FAME Week goes far beyond financial support for the continental industry. We want to meet, engage and build a future with the people and ideas shaping the continent’s cultural narrative and continue to take African stories to the world”.

Martin Hiller, Portfolio director of FAME Week Africa, said: “MultiChoice has long been a cornerstone of the African creative economy, and their role as Super Sponsor for FAME Week Africa 2025 is both a privilege for us and a powerful alignment. Their leadership in content development, talent incubation and digital innovation speaks directly to our mission — to showcase African creativity to the world and open real pathways to growth for our industries.”