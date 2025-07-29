Electric Acquires Feature “Somewhere in Montana”

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has acquired the feature film “Somewhere in Montana” from Nova Vento Entertainment. The deal gives Electric the exclusive North American distribution rights.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commented, “Set against the beautiful, wide-open landscapes of Montana, this film delivers strong performances and a story that really pulls you in. What really got us was the father-daughter relationship and the message about finding connection despite our differences. We’re excited to get this indie film out to a broader audience.”

Written and directed by Brandon Smith, and produced by Eden Matson and Joe Borden, Somewhere in Montana follows John (McTavish), a ranch owner in Montana, who finds himself in financial difficulties. His daughter Laney (Kaleigh Macchio) convinces him to allow a Hollywood production company to come and use his ranch as a location for their movie.