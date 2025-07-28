Toys”R”Us’ Miller Olko to Keynote at MIPJunior

Kim Miller Olko, Global CMO of Toys“R”Us and president ofToys“R”Us Studios, the entertainment production arm of the global toy brand, will give this year’s opening keynote at MIPJunior, set to take place on October 11-12, 2025, in its traditional slot on the weekend before MIPCOM Cannes (October 13-16),

A four-time Emmy Award winner, Miller Olko will give the opening keynote on October 11, diving into the strategy behind the evolution of the Toys“R”Us brand and content strategy.

The newly reformatted MIPJunior will present a program featuring thought leaders, innovative business models and fresh content in the Palais des Festivals’ Debussy Theater, alongside a new adjacent networking venue dedicated to fostering collaboration across all areas of the children’s content industry, including producers, platforms, distributors, creators, funding partners and global players in toy and gaming sectors.

“Toys ‘R’ Us is boldly reimagining an iconic brand for a new generation,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPJunior and MIPCOM Cannes. “With Kim at the helm — a globally renowned storyteller, visionary marketer, and architect of their forward-looking strategy— they’re not just evolving, they’re setting a new benchmark. MIPJunior exists to spotlight exactly this kind of trailblazing thinking — ideas that ignite creativity, foster unexpected partnerships, and meet kids wherever they’re discovering content today. This session is unmissable for anyone shaping the future of kids’ entertainment.”

MIPJunior is set to welcome about 900 delegates from over 60 countries at this upcoming edition.