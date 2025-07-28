Radial Unveils Leadership Roles

Radial Entertainment, the newly formed global entertainment company operating the FilmRise and Shout! Studios brands, has announced the appointment of C-suite executives and EVP of Content and Business Affairs.

David Buoymaster has been named chief investment officer, Johnny Holden as chief revenue and strategy officer, Dave McIntosh as executive vice president of Content and Business Affairs, and Max Pinigin as chief financial officer. They report to CEO Garson Foos.

Buoymaster previously served as SVP of Corporate Strategy and Finance at FilmRise; while Holden was chief strategy officer and CFO at FilmRise. McIntosh previously served as EVP of Business & Legal Affairs at Shout! Studios; while Max Pinigin was CFO at Shout! Studios.

“These key roles have been strategically structured to drive significant growth and unlock new opportunities as we grow Radial into one of the leading distributors in the industry. I am confident that our outstanding leadership team is poised to guide us toward tremendous growth,” said Garson Foos, CEO of Radial Entertainment.