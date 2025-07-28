Fifth Season Inks Sales for ‘Sight Unseen’

Fifth Season has secured a number of sales for the first and second seasons of “Sight Unseen,” a crime drama produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures for Canada’s CTV and The CW (U.S.).

The new deals include 5 and Paramount+ U.K. & Ireland picking up the first and second season of the series. Both seasons have also been acquired by Play Media (Belgium), AXN Asia (Pan Regional), Nine Network (Australia), yes (Israel), Disney Bulgaria, Action Channel (Japan) and Talpa TV (Netherlands). Further deals for season one include Warner Bros. Discovery (New Zealand) and Disney Middle East.

In Sight Unseen, Tess Avery is a top homicide detective who is forced to quit her job after being diagnosed as clinically blind. Tess uses an assistance app and connects with Sunny Patel, a professional seeing-eye guide living 3,000 miles away. Using a hidden camera and earpiece, Sunny remotely steers Tess and becomes her “secret weapon” to solve crimes. Inspired by one of the co-creators’ experiences with sight loss,Tess and Sunny bring a fresh perspective to solving crime.

The series stars newcomer Dolly Lewis and Agam Darshi (DMZ), alongside Jarod Joseph (The 100) and Daniel Gillies (Virgin River).