CAMB.AI Taps Takashi Nakamura to Lead APAC Office

CAMB.AI, a start-up specialized in AI-powered multilingual translation, has appointed former DAZN Japan president Takashi Nakamura as president APAC and head of its new APAC office.

CAMB.AI’s mission is to make sports, entertainment and other content accessible to all using its content localization technology. With CAMB.AI’s speech-to-speech translation capabilities, available in more than 150 languages, content creators in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and more can use immersive AI dubbing to expand beyond borders with their anime, manga, K-dramas, sinetron and more.

Nakamura, who is based in Tokyo, is well-known for his leadership at DAZN Japan, where he served as the sports channel’s president and managing director, and for his extensive network within the Japanese sports industry.

CAMB.AI has operations in the USA, Canada, APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and India.