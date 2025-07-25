Up The Ladder: Maxine Productions

Maxine Productions broughton Anneka Jones as EVP of Development & Current.

In her new role, Jones will work to expand the company’s development slate, drive sales strategy, and oversee current series and feature productions, such as an untitled project on the real estate agents the Alexander Brothers and more.

Before joining Maxine, Jones served as chief content officer at Left/Right.

Mary Robertson, founder of Maxine Productions, said, “Having been fortunate to work alongside Anneka for over a decade at Left/Right, I know firsthand the qualities for which she has become recognized around the industry. She is a dynamic, versatile executive and producer, capable of combining journalistic rigor with strong commercial instincts. Her addition marks a pivotal moment for Maxine, as we build on a wave of successes and invest in an ambitious nonfiction slate. I look forward to our next chapter together.”