Iberseries and Platino Industria Announce Conference Programming

Iberseries and Platino Industria confirmed a host of global leaders for its conference programming.

The fifth edition of the event will bring together executives and professionals in the audiovisual sector.

Sidonie Dumas, CEO of Gaumont, will present a keynote.

The Spotlights track will see The Walt Disney Company and Atresmedia in conversation. The Spotlights programming will also include executives from HBO Max, Banijay, Beta Film, and The MediaPro Studio.

Conference programming will center on topics such as financing, showrunners, and emerging trends.

Iberseries and Platino Industria will take place in Madrid from September 30-October 3, 2025.