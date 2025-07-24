SPT Secures Sales for ‘Outlander’ S2

Following Outlander: Blood of my Blood’s early season two renewal and ahead of its world premiere, Sony Pictures Television has sold the romantic prequel in major markets across EMEA, Latin America, and APAC.

SPT has finalized licensing agreements with MGM+ (U.K.), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Sky Italia (Italy), Movistar Plus+ (Spain), HBO Max (France, Central and Eastern Europe, Poland), Nova (Greece), Inspira+ (Estonia), Tet TV+, LMT (Latvia), Telia Play+ (Lithuania), Yes (Israel), beIN (across the Middle East and North Africa), Disney+ (Latin America), LG Uplus (South Korea), Stan (Australia), and Sky NZ (New Zealand).

Premiering on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada on August 8, Outlander: Blood of my Blood brings viewers from the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the sweeping Highlands of 18th century Scotland, following two new love stories filled with loyalty, passion and desire, as the young couples defy the forces that seek to tear them apart.

The series stars Hermione Corfield (A Million Days, The Road Dance), Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, War Horse), Harriet Slater (Pennyworth, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), and Jamie Roy (Condor’s Nest, Your Boyfriend is Mine), who play the parents of Outlander’s central couple, Claire and Jamie.