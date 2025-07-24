MIP Cancun Unveils YouTube Keynote

YouTube’s Juan Pablo Robert will deliver the opening keynote at the 12th edition of MIP Cancun (November 18-21, 2025).

Under the theme Winds of Change: The Forces Driving Video’s Next Chapter, Juan Pablo Robert, head of Media Companies for YouTube Spanish Latin America, will kick off the market’s new Creator Economy track on November 19 at the Moon Palace Resort’s Cancun Theater.

The session will outline key shifts shaping the media landscape today such as personal relevance, access and distribution, technology, new video formats and moments of consumption, exploring how these forces are redefining audience behaviors and expectations, and the opportunities emerging at the intersection between traditional media and digital platforms as a result.

Developed in collaboration with UNTREF Media and with Happy Together Studio, the Creator Economy track within the MIP Cancun program has been curated to bring together digital creators, platforms, producers, and brands to foster fresh partnerships, discover new revenue models, and expand content opportunities across Latin America

Robert said: “Latin America is a hotbed of creativity and a vital market for the future of video. I’m thrilled to deliver the opening keynote at MIP Cancun. This underscores YouTube’s deep commitment to empowering creators and traditional media alike. I believe that the intersection of these worlds holds immense opportunities for new partnerships, innovative revenue models, and expanding content possibilities, ultimately building bridges and unlocking the next wave of growth together.”

Maria Perez-Bellière, director of MIP CANCUN, said: “We are thrilled to welcome YouTube as our Opening Keynote for MIP CANCUN 2025. Their vision and scale in driving video innovation globally and regionally make them the perfect partner to kick off our new Creator Economy track produced with our partners at Happy Together Studio. This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping build bridges between the audiovisual industry and creator ecosystem to generate growth in our market.”