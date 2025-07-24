Inter Medya’s “Deception” (La Traición) Debuts on Telefe

Inter Medya’s drama series “Deception” (La Traición), produced by TIMS&B Productions, has officially made its debut on Argentina’s Telefe.

Airing in primetime, the drama premiered as the #1 show in its time slot, achieving 7.67 rating points and a 47.51 percent share. The premiere episode reached over 1.7 million viewers, representing four percent of Argentina’s population, and captured strong engagement across platforms.

The drama series, starring Vahide Perçin, Mustafa Uğurlu, Feyza Sevil Güngör, Berkay Ateş, and Ercan Kesal, revolves around a family court judge who seems to have a picture-perfect life. But events buried in her family’s past soon come to light, creating a web of lies.