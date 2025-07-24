Cineflix Inks Deals in Iberia and Italy

Cineflix Rights has secured a number of sales for factual series to broadcasters and streamers across Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Movistar+ Spain has acquired Vikings: The Empire of the North Sea, chronicling the epic rise and fall of history’s first-and-only Viking empire; as well as Alexander the Great: Legendary Conqueror, showcasing the exploits of one of history’s greatest military leaders.

Alexander the Great has also been picked up by Mediaset Italy, together with Vanished History, unlocking some of the biggest mysteries of all time; Mysterious Islands, about the most enigmatic islands on the planet; Alien Corridors, an investigation on the world’s hotspots of intergalactic visitation; and The Day Hitler Died, the story of Adolf Hitler’s final hours told by the people who were there. Vanished History (pictured) has also been picked up by Dmax in Spain.

Additional deals include the sale of Impossible Planet to Rai Italy; Building Bad to SIC Portugal; and travel show Sue Perkins into Alaska to AMC Multicanal Iberia.