Up the Ladder: UKTV, HBO Max

• UKTV has given Steve North and Hilary Rosen expanded responsibilities for channels and content, following Richard Watsham’s decision to step down as chief creative officer.

North, currently chief programming officer, will take on the newly created role of chief content officer to oversee overall content strategy; Rosen will take on the creative lead for UKTV’s originations. Reporting to North, Rosen’s expanded remit will see her take creative leadership of original commissioned content for all UKTV services and brands.

• Sasha Breslau has been named VP of Content Acquisitions for HBO Max in the U.K. & Ireland, reporting to Ragnhild Thorbech, SVP of Programming & Acquisitions, EMEA. Breslau was formerly head of Content Acquisitions at ITV, which she joined in 2008.

HBO Max has also appointed Alessandro Volpato as director of Acquisitions for HBO Max Italy. Volpato’s previous position was Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios senior manager of Content Acquisition.