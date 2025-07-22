California-based manga and anime producer VIZ Media has unveiled its latest anime co-production: “Hirayasumi,” the widely acclaimed manga series by Keigo Shinzo.

The Hirayasumi anime will be a joint production between VIZ Media and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions. Animation will be handled by Production +h.

Originally serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Big Comic Spirits in April 2021, Hirayasumi made its English-language debut through VIZ in May 2024.

The series follows 29-year-old Hiroto Ikuta, who doesn’t have a girlfriend, a full-time job, or a plan for the future — and he couldn’t be happier. Hiroto’s breezy attitude isn’t easy for everyone to understand, though. In a world filled with anxiety, confusion, and grief, Hiroto and the people around him are all just doing their best to figure out this thing called life.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet