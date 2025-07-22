VIZ Media to Co-Produce ‘Hirayasumi’ Anime

California-based manga and anime producer VIZ Media has unveiled its latest anime co-production: “Hirayasumi,” the widely acclaimed manga series by Keigo Shinzo.

The Hirayasumi anime will be a joint production between VIZ Media and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions. Animation will be handled by Production +h.

Originally serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Big Comic Spirits in April 2021, Hirayasumi made its English-language debut through VIZ in May 2024.

The series follows 29-year-old Hiroto Ikuta, who doesn’t have a girlfriend, a full-time job, or a plan for the future — and he couldn’t be happier. Hiroto’s breezy attitude isn’t easy for everyone to understand, though. In a world filled with anxiety, confusion, and grief, Hiroto and the people around him are all just doing their best to figure out this thing called life.