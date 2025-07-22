Globalsphere Begins Production on Turkish Drama ‘Bitter Justice’

Globalsphere Studios, the joint venture led by MediaHub’s Kerim Emrah Turna and Geophil’s Robin Philip, has begun production on its second original Turkish drama series, Aşka Mahkum (Bitter Justice).

A co-production with India’s Shemaroo Entertainment, Bitter Justice begins with a tragic construction accident that leaves businessman Noyan Demir’s wife gravely injured, and their unborn child lost. Blaming the safety officer Memduh, Noyan demands that Memduh’s daughter, Dünya, pays the price. Forced into servitude in Noyan’s home, Dünya quietly fights for justice, uncovering her inner strength, and an unexpected ally. The series explores the cost of corruption and the quiet rise of a young woman reclaiming her life.

The series’ story is by Hakan Alak, who also co-directs with Tuğba Alkın, while Eliz Arkayın-Ungan serves as showrunner.