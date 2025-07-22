ATV Signs Multi-Series Agreement with Noor Play

Istanbul-based ATV Distribution has signed a new multi-title licensing agreement with Noor Play, one of the Middle East’s largest digital entertainment platforms.

As part of the deal, Noor Play has acquired four Turkish series from ATV’s premium catalog: Street Birds (Ateş Kuşları), Lifeline (Sen Anlat Karadeniz), Zembilli, and Akinci.

Street Birds follows a group of abandoned children who form an unbreakable bond and rebuild their lives as a chosen family. Lifeline delivers a powerful portrayal of a woman’s desperate escape from domestic violence and her fight to reclaim her dignity. Zembilli paints a layered portrait of small-town life, weaving together the struggles of youth as the protagonists navigate love, loss, and societal expectations. Akinci follows a modern-day vigilante torn between justice and identity, blending heroism with deeply personal stakes.