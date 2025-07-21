Super AI is Ten Years Away

Today, in an interview with Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman, The Wall Street Journal reported that, contrary to what other AI gurus stated, the super-intelligence (or AGI, as the industry calls it) is not arriving anytime soon. Indeed, the Journal quoted Suleyman as stating: “Soon to me is sometime in the next ten years.”

According to the Journal, Suleyman “embodies the moment that many business leaders are in: riding the wave of hype around what might be possible while also trying to harness the power to be useful. To work in real life.”

The Journal wrote that “Rather than worrying about creating some AI god that we have to worry about squishing us all out of existence, [Suleyman] would rather look to the technology as a tool to solve hard social problems— energy, education, medical care, food systems.”

While there is a lot of hype around AGI, the Journal concluded, “some in the industry caution that super-intelligence is still far off. That excitement, however, is helpful to attract investor dollars, and for the recruitment of AI talent.”

