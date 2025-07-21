Sequoia Partners with 3Pas Studios

Secuoya Studios has secured a strategic alliance with 3Pas Studios, the company —based in Los Angeles, Miami, and Mexico City —behind international hits such as “Radical” and “Overboard.”

Under this agreement, Secuoya Studios and 3Pas Studios will co-develop original content for theatrical release, international streaming platforms, and global broadcasters, all rooted in the rich narrative universe of Latin America.

“Latin America, and Mexico in particular, are strategic territories for our international expansion. This partnership with 3Pas Studios, whose trajectory is synonymous with quality, innovation, and international reach, represents an outstanding opportunity to strengthen our commitment to global audiences,” said Brendan Fitzgerald, CEO of Secuoya Studios.

“Collaboration is a core strategy at 3Pas Studios, and this agreement not only gives us the chance to work with Secuoya Studios, whose strengths and extraordinary team are unmatched, but also reinforces our commitment to delivering quality in every project, while opening the door to Spain, a market rich in talent, stories, and creative opportunities,” added Ben Odell, CEO of 3Pas Studios.