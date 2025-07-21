Rainbow’s ‘Winx Club’ is Back This Fall

Italy-based Rainbow has released the official trailer for its new animated series “Winx Club: The Magic Is Back,” which is set to launch globally on Netflix on October 2, on the U.K.’s CBBC and iPlayer in September, and on Italy’s Rai and France’s TF1 in the Fall.

“Winx Club: The Magic is Back is a new beginning, yet with the same goal: to grow side by side with our audience, offering quality content and spreading positive values — all, of course, with a touch of magic!” commented Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow.

In the new series, the iconic Winx characters — created entirely in CGI animation — have been restyled while maintaining their unique personalities.

The return of the Club — which was originally launched in Italy in 2004 —has already sparked excitement across its global fan community. A range of initiatives from Rainbow, including a new website and TikTok profile, a dedicated podcast, a Roblox presence, a new online store and the release of the official trailer are building awareness and anticipation for the arrival of the new installment.