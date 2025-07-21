ITV Inks Raft of APAC Sales

ITV Studios has signed a number of content sales in the Asia Pacific region.

In Australia, free-to-air broadcaster SBS has acquired crime drama Code of Silence, which has just been renewed for a second season; while Seven picked up the second series of The Marlow Murder Club.

In India, Lionsgate Play has acquired a substantial drama package, including Code of Silence, Four Years Later, The Suspect, and Erotic Stories.

In Japan, Mystery Channel has signed a multi-title deal that includes the debut season of detective dramedy Ludwig, series two of The Marlow Murder Club, and the fifth season of long-running crime drama series Grace.

New Zealand’s TVNZ has acquired Code of Silence, season two of Ludwig, as well as season two of police comedy series Piglets.

Augustus Dulgaro, EVP Sales Asia Pacific, ITV Studios, said, “These deals reflect the global appetite for bold, original storytelling and the strength of ITV Studios’ scripted portfolio in delivering just that. From gripping crime thrillers to thought-provoking drama, our titles are finding homes with top-tier partners across APAC, and we’re proud to continue building these relationships.”