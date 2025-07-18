Venice Film Festival Finalizes Juries

The Venice Film Festival (August 27-September 6, 2025) has finalized the international juries for its competitions — Venice 82, Orizzonti, and the Venice Opera Prima “Luigi De Laurentiis” Award of 82.

Chaired by U.S. director and screenwriter Alexander Payne, the International Jury of the Venice 82 Competition will also include: French director and screenwriter Stéphane Brizé; Italian director and screenwriter Maura Delpero; Romanian director, screenwriter and producer Cristian Mungiu; Iranian director and writer Mohammad Rasoulof; Brazilian actress, writer and screenwriter Fernanda Torres; and Chinese actress Zhao Tao.

Chaired by French director and screenwriter Julia Ducournau, the Orizzonti International Jury will also consist of: Italian director and video artist Yuri Ancarani, Argentine film critic Fernando Enrique Juan Lima, Australian director Shannon Murphy, and U.S. artist and filmmaker RaMell Ross.

Chaired by Scottish director Charlotte Wells, the Venezia Opera Prima “Luigi De Laurentiis” International Jury will also be composed of: French-Tunisian director, producer and former journalist Erige Sehiri; and Italian director and screenwriter Silvio Soldini.