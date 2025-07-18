Silverlining Inks Deals for ‘Lip Reading The Royals’

Independent production finance broker and distributor Silverlining Rights has closed pre-sale deals with multiple international broadcasters for upcoming documentary series “Lip Reading The Royals,” produced by Content Kings.

In the docu-series, a team of top lip readers dissect footage of some of the Royal Family’s biggest moments to provide viewers with the unprecedented chance to listen in on the secret conversations of senior members of the Royal Family, and an insight into the real relationships playing out behind the headlines.

The series, which will also air on Channel 5 (U.K.) as a 90-minute special, has been sold to Seven (Australia), TVI (Portugal), Hot 8 (Israel), LRT (Lithuania) and streamer True Royalty TV for its U.S. subscribers through Prime Video, Comcast Xfinity, and Roku Premium.