Netflix Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations

The second quarter was above expectations for Netflix, the first Big Tech company to post Q2 results. The streamer reported rising revenues and profits in the three months which ended in June and raised its forecast for the full year 2025 supported by solid subscriber growth and ad sales.

The company’s net income was $3.1 billion in the quarter, an improvement from the $2.1 billion reported a year ago. Revenues had an increase of nearly 16 percent to $11.08 billion, above the predicted $11.07 billion, mainly due to “increased subscribers, higher subscription prices, and increased advertising revenues.”

Despite these positive figures, Netflix shares dipped in after-hours trading. The stock has nearly doubled in the past year and the company’s market value exceeds $500 billion. This makes Netflix more valuable than Walt Disney, Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery combined, setting very high valuation expectations.