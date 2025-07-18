GMA Reaches No. 15 in Worldwide Ranking

The Philippines’ GMA Network has secured the No. 15 spot in the Tubular Leadership Worldwide rankings for June 2025, according to data from global analytics company Tubular Labs.

In June alone, GMA Network’s official social media properties tallied a combined total of 4.9 billion video views: 2.4 billion on Facebook, 1.5 billion on TikTok, and 935 million on YouTube.

GMANetwork.com is also ranked No. 1 in the Local News and Media Publisher category for the same period, according to the Similarweb Top Websites Country Rank.

GMA Network turns 75 this year.