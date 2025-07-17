Minnie Driver to Star in FOX’s ‘The Faithful’

The first installment of FOX’s upcoming biblical event series The Faithful will cast Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Circle of Friends) as Sarah, Jeffrey Donovan (Fargo, Burn Notice) as Abraham and Natacha Karam (9-1-1: Lone Star) as Hagar. Danny Cannon (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the premiere.

The series showcases a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of the women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today.

The drama will debut on March 22 on FOX in the U.S. and will air in three, two-hour installments leading into the finale on Easter Sunday, April 5. The series, which begins production this summer in Rome and Matera, Italy, will air throughout the Easter and Passover season on FOX and next day on Hulu.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global.