Mediaset Italia Returns to KPN in the Netherlands

Starting this month, Mediaset Italia is once again available to KPN subscribers in the Netherlands. The Italian channel is back in the offering of the Dutch provider.

Mediaset Italia targets an international audience – especially Italians living abroad and viewers who appreciate Italian culture and lifestyle. The programming features a curated mix of content from Italy’s main generalist TV networks, including fiction, films, entertainment shows, news, and reality programs.

“We are very pleased to see our channel return to KPN, one of the Netherlands’ leading operators,” said Licia Paoli, International Channels Distribution manager. “It is a privilege for us to bring our content back to the Italian community living in the Netherlands and to Dutch viewers who love Italy and its culture, reaffirming our strong connection with this key market.”