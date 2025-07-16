Warner Bros. TV Gets 60 Emmy Noms

Warner Bros. Television Group is the studio with most nominations — 60 — for the 77th Primetime Emmy® Awards. Nominated programs were announced yesterday by the Television Academy.

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, said: “It’s a wonderful blessing to receive 60 Emmy nominations for The Penguin, The Pitt, Shrinking, Abbott Elementary, Presumed Innocent, The Voice, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. I know how tirelessly and passionately our artists and crew work to bring these stories to life, and to see Warner Bros. Television Group acknowledged by the Television Academy as the studio with the most nominations is so gratifying.”

Select highlights of WBTVG’s nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards include: The Penguin (Warner Bros. Television for HBO) with 24 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, and acting nods for Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, and Deirdre O’Donnell; The Pitt (Warner Bros. Television for HBO Max) with 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and acting nods for Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Shawn Hatosy; Shrinking (Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+) with seven nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, acting for Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Michael Urie, and Jessica Williams; Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television for ABC) with six nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, writing and acting for Quinta Brunson, and acting for Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph; and Presumed Innocent (Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+) with four acting nominations, for Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Camp, Ruth Negga, and Peter Sarsgaard,