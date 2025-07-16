Boyer, Gazzolo to Co-Chair Rose d’Or Latinos Jury

French-Mexican actress Angelique Boyer and veteran media executive Pierluigi Gazzolo have been named co-chairs of the Jury for the 2026 edition of the Rose d’Or Latinos, which will return to Miami in January for its third edition. They succeed Marcos Santana, who, having chaired the jury for the first two years, is moving to become honorary past chairman.

“It’s an honor and a big responsibility to serve as co-chair of the Rose d’Or Latinos jury and to help elevate creative excellence across Ibero-America,” said Boyer. “These awards not only celebrate the best of our industry – they also shine a light on the talent, diversity and cultural richness of our region.

Angelique Boyer is one of Mexico’s most popular actresses. With more than 20 years of experience in television, theater and film, she was the face of many hit telenovelas and most recently starred in the ViX original series El extraño retorno de Diana Salazar.

Pierluigi Gazzolo recently completed a successful run at TelevisaUnivision, where he led the launch of ViX, turning it into the leading Spanish- language streaming service. Prior to that, he held several senior roles at Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS), including president of international streaming and studios.

“I’m proud to be part of such a prestigious initiative as the Rose d’Or Latinos,” said Gazzolo. “Throughout my career, my mission has been to champion and grow Spanish-language talent. These awards share that mission, spotlighting our best creators and productions and helping the industry grow as a result.”

Boyer and Gazzolo will take part in the Rose d’Or Latinos awards Gala Final during Content Americas in Miami (January 19–22, 2026). Submissions for the 2026 Rose d’Or Latinos are now open until October 6, 2025.