wedotv Scores Movie Package With New Regency

The global ad-supported streaming network wedotv signed a licensing deal with New Regency for a package of over 80 films.

The package includes Terry Gilliam’s cult classic Brazil as well as fan favorites such as Dangerous Beauty, Down With Love, Made In America, The Mambo Kings, Sommersby, and What’s Your Number? The movies will be available on wedotv’s direct-to-consumer service and wedotv movie channels in the U.K., Italy, DACH, Benelux, and the Nordics.

Chris Sharp, co-CEO of wedotv, commented, “As wedotv grows globally, our mission stays clear: deliver quality movies and shows people truly want to watch — for free. We curate our wedotv services by territory, and New Regency’s outstanding catalogue fits that perfectly. From global blockbuster hits to cult favourites, these are films that matter to audiences. We genuinely value working with such a respected studio and know their titles will resonate with our viewers.”