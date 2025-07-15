Dash Pictures Launches Scripted Arm

Dash Pictures announced the launch of a scripted unit.

The first production will be Better, a psychological thriller starring Tom Hopper. Directed by Daniel Sharp, founder of Dash Pictures, and produced by Anna O’Malley, the feature film tells the story of chronically depressed Henry Kane, who discovers he has a long-lost identical twin brother. Henry’s twin appears to be much better than him in every way, causing a dangerously proportioned existential crisis.

Sharp, O’Malley, Sebastian Barker, Michael Reuter, and Sam Cryer serve as the film’s executive producers.

Daniel Sharp, founder and executive producer at Dash Pictures, remarked, “After a number of years of building our factual programming base and securing four Emmy nominations along the way, Better marks our first move into scripted. From the outset, this was a story we felt had psychological depth and real cinematic potential, and producing it alongside Anna, Laura, and Tom has been a genuinely collaborative and rewarding experience.”