Up The Ladder: Nippon TV

Nippon TV announced that Kako Kuwahara has been appointed as president and CEO of Nippon TV Music, the music publishing arm of Nippon TV.

Nippon TV Music manages a variety of musical works for popular anime titles. With Kuwahara at the helm, Nippon TV Music will focus on expanding its global presence.

Prior to her new role, Kuwahara previously served as head of International Business and head of Anime Business at Nippon TV. She was a key player in the successful global launches of anime titles such as The Apothecary Diaries and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

Kako Kuwahara, president and CEO, Nippon TV Music, remarked, “Anime titles from Nippon TV such as HUNTER×HUNTER, DEATH NOTE, The Apothecary Diaries, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End are enjoyed by audiences around the world. While Nippon TV is already a global powerhouse in Japanese entertainment, we at Nippon TV Music aim to further elevate our presence through music produced by us on Nippon TV’s hit shows. Together with anime, films, drama series, and variety shows—and in collaboration with Japan’s talented music creators—we aspire to create music and characters that resonate with audiences worldwide.”