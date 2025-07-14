Talpa Studios Delivers ‘The Floor’ To Estonia And Latvia

Talpa Studios confirmed new commissions for the quiz game format The Floor in Estonia and Latvia.

The Estonian version will premiere on TV3 with 60 daily episodes, and the Latvian version will premiere on the Latvian TV3 with 12 weekly episodes. Both versions will be produced by ELITAZ.

Sebastian van Barneveld, director of Global Distribution at Talpa Studios, said, “We’re excited to add Estonia and Latvia to the ever-growing list of international versions. The Floor was recently named ‘Format of the Year’ by K7 Media, and we’re also seeing renewals being confirmed across multiple territories. It’s an undeniable success, and we’re eager to see where the format travels next.”