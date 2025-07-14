Movistar Plus+ Features Four World Premieres At San Sebastian Film Fest

Movistar Plus+ will feature four world premieres at the 73rd edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The official selection includes Alberto Rodríguez’s new film Los Tigres, an original Movistar Plus+ production produced by Kowalski Films, Feelgood Media, Mazagón Films AIE and Le Pacte, and distributed by Buena Vista International.

Additionally, Rodríguez’s The Anatomy of a Moment and Elena Molina’s Flores para Antonio will be featured in the official selection, although not in competition. The Anatomy of a Moment is an original Movistar Plus+ series in association with ARTE France and in collaboration with DLO Producciones, and it will be distributed internationally by Movistar Plus+ International. Meanwhile, Flores para Antonio will be distributed in Spain by A Contracorriente Films, with international sales handled by Goodfellas.

Lastly, Anoeta Velodrome will host the documentary Hasta que me quede sin voz, distributed by Sideral.