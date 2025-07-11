Venice Film Fest Finalizes Classics Line-Up

The Venice Classics section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival (August 27-September 6, 2025) has finalized its line-up.

The festival segment will present the world premiere screenings of 18 film restorations of masterpieces completed over the past year from film libraries, cultural institution and productions around the world.

Festival’s artistic director Alberto Barbera said: “Year after year, the line-up of Venice Classics seeks to pursue even greater openness, celebrating on the one hand the great masterpieces and indisputable masters in the history of cinema, and striving on the other to discover – or rediscover – films and filmmakers who have been ungenerously relegated to the shadows.”

The selection includes four Italian films — Roma ore 11 (Rome 11:00) by Giuseppe De Santis, Lo spettro (The Ghost) by Riccardo Freda, Il magnifico cornuto by Antonio Pietrangeli, and Ti ho sposato per allegria by Luciano Salce.

From the U.S., the American western is represented by 3:10 to Yuma by Delmer Daves and Hugo Fregonese’s The Mark of the Renegade. Also in the selection are Jerry Lewis’ The Delicate Delinquent, Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s House of Strangers, and Lolita, a U.S. and British co-production and one of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpieces.

European cinema titles include, Manoel de Oliveira’s first film Aniki-Bóbó, Krzysztof Kieslowski’s Przypadek (Blind Chance), Pedro Almodóvar’s Matador, and Marcel Carné’s Le Quai des brumes (Port of Shadows).

From Asia, Venice Classics will feature Iranian film Bashú, gharibeh kouchak (Bashu, the Little Stranger) by Bahram Beyzai, India’s Do Bigha Zamin (Two Acres of Land) by Bimal Roy, Japan’s Kagi (Odd Obsession) by Kon Ichikawa, and Kwaidan by Masaki Kobayashi.

The most recent film in the selection is Vive l’amour by Tsai Ming-liang, which returns to Venice after winning the Golden Lion in 1994.

A jury of 24 film students – for the twelfth year – will award the Venice Classics prizes for the respective competitions for Best Restored Film and for the Best Documentary About Cinema.