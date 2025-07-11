FRAPA Adds Two New Members to Board

FRAPA, the Format Recognition and Protection Association, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has announced that Helen Greatorex, the acquisitions head at Banijay Entertainment, and format expert Nathalie Wogue, have joined its advisory board.

These latest additions to the board bring the total number of new appointments this year to five. Wogue and Greatorex take their place alongside Blink49’s Adam Steinman, Shimmer Media’s Pascal Dalton and Formatbiz’s Maria Chiara Duranti, who joined FRAPA’s mission last April.

FRAPA chairman Phil Gurin, president and CEO of TGC Global Entertainment/The Gurin Company, said: “FRAPA is reshaping itself for the future, as is demonstrated by the addition of these respected formats executives to our refreshed and revitalised board. Our intention is to continue to evolve with the times, fine-tuning our mission, services and purpose to ensure we offer our members the support they need to navigate an increasingly complex formats marketplace. With Helen and Nathalie, and their unrivalled reputations and insights, we take a further step towards achieving our new goals in this, our 25th Anniversary year.”