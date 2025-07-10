Viaplay Launches Football Documentary Series

Viaplay has unveiled ‘Sport vs Money with Simon Jordan’, a four-part documentary series that tackles the question of how money is reshaping the game of football.

Hosted by former Premier League club owner and broadcaster Simon Jordan, the series will premiere on August 12, 2025, on the Viaplay streaming service across the Nordics and the Netherlands.

Sport vs Money tells the inside story of the collision between football and business. Across four episodes, Jordan travels the globe to explore how decisions made by football’s top executives in the early 1990s set in motion a transformation that has turned the world’s most beloved sport into a vast entertainment industry.

Featured contributors include Arsene Wenger (FIFA), the man behind the revamped Club World Cup, and Andrea Agnelli (ex-Juventus), one of the architects of the controversial Super League proposal, as well as David Gill (Manchester United), Daniel Levy (Tottenham Hotspur), Freddie Ljungberg (Arsenal & Seattle Sounders), Rick Parry (Premier League), Lord Sugar (Tottenham Hotspur), and executives from Inter Miami, MLS, NFL and more.

Viaplay Content Distribution handles international sales.