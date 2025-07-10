ITV, Disney Forge Streaming Partnership

The Walt Disney Company and ITV have launched a new initiative to carry each other’s streaming services, in the form of a promotional selection, billed as a ‘Taste of ITVX’ and a ‘Taste of Disney+’ respectively.

Starting July 16, a selection of shows and movies from Disney+ and ITVX will be available to viewers on both platforms. Disney+ customers in the U.K. will be able to stream at no extra cost some of ITV’s scripted and unscripted content. At the same time, ITVX viewers will be introduced to a rotating rail of Disney+ shows and movies.

Joe Earley, president, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, commented: “We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the UK’s favorite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films.”

Kevin Lygo, managing director of Media and Entertainment, ITV, said: “Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content. This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavor of the range in our respective offerings. For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”