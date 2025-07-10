France Télevisions Trusts its ‘Intuition’

France Télévisions has unveiled new family game show ‘Intuition,’ a new format from French production companies Ah Production and Cyrilprod.

The game show features 150 contestants in a spectacular set with a never-before-seen design that drives the gameplay. Plus, The Intuitive Gang — a group of celebrities ready to play alongside contestants. The prize is 50,000 euro.

Antoine Henriquet, CEO of Ah Production, said, “This show was born from the collaboration of two leading production companies — one expert in entertainment, the other in game shows. Together, we’ve combined the best of both worlds to create a fun, original, and truly popular new format for the whole family.”

Cyril Féraud, CEO of Cyrilprod and host of Intuition, said: “Every gameshow creator dreams of finding the format where absolutely everyone can play. With Intuition, that dream comes true — because for once, you don’t need the right answer to win… just to get close. Simple, fun, and open to all — that’s what makes it so special.”