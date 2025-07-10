Boat Rocker Inks Sales for ‘Olga Da Polga’

Boat Rocker has secured a number of global sales for the humorous children’s series “Olga Da Polga.”

The mixed media show has been sold to NRK in Norway, RTÉ for the Republic of Ireland, TVO in Canada, RAI in Italy and NPO in the Netherlands.

Animation/live action mixed series Olga Da Polga, produced by Maramedia, is based on the best-selling books from Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear. The program follows the adventures of loveable guinea pig heroine Olga Da Polga and her animal friends as Olga’s exotic imagination runs riot in a fun combination of cute animals, mischievous escapades and laugh-out-loud humor.

“We’re delighted to see Olga Da Polga resonating with global buyers and proving so popular worldwide,” said Gia Delaney, SVP Global Sales, Kids & Family, Boat Rocker Studios. “This captivating guinea pig and her adorable friends make for perfect family viewing with their lovely, funny adventures. It’s wonderful that audiences of these major international broadcasters will be able to enjoy their exploits.”