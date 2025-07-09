Venice Gap-Financing Market Unveils Projects

The 12th edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market (to be held August 29 – August 31, 2025), organized as part of the Venice Production Bridge — the film industry market and networking hub of the Venice Film Festival — has selected 40 fiction and documentary projects,14 immersive projects and will present an additional 10 immersive and three fiction projects developed during the Biennale College Cinema workshops.

A total of 330 project applications were submitted and the selection reflects the great diversity of backgrounds, stories and talents, aesthetics, genres and budgets of the projects.

The Venice Gap-Financing Market will offer to a total of 67 projects from Europe and around the world the opportunity to close their international financing, through one-to-one meetings with international decision-makers (producers, private and public financiers, banks, distributors, sales agents, TV commissioners, streamers, VoD platforms, institutions, post-production companies, among others).

All meetings will be held at the Hotel Excelsior in Venice Lido and at the Venice Immersive Island and will be set up through the Venice Production Bridge website.

At this upcoming edition of the Venice Production Bridge the countries of focus will be: the U.K., supported by British Film Institute; Chile, supported by Ministerio de las Culturas, las Artes y el Patrimonio, Gobierno de Chile; and Morocco, supported by Centre Cinématographique Marocain.

The complete project selection for the Venice Gap Financing Market is available here.