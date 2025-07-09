Sony and Movistar Plus+ Renew Content Deal

Movistar Plus+ and Sony Pictures Entertainment have renewed their content agreement. The Spanish streamer will continue to be the exclusive home in Spain for the first window of Sony Pictures films after their theatrical release, and will offer its customers SPE films and series through its AXN and AXN Movies channels.

Among the titles in the agreement are 28 Years Later; returning franchises I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Karate Kid: Legends; the new Jumanji installment; Spider-Man: Brand New Day; and the third installment of the animated saga Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. They will also have access to four films directed by Sam Mendes about ‘The Beatles,’ as well as the film adaptation of iconic video game ‘The Legend of Zelda.’

Daniel Domenjó, CEO of Movistar Plus+, said: “This agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment guarantees our customers access to the studio’s major new releases and reaffirms Movistar Plus+ as the home of cinema in Spain. We want to continue offering the best new releases among our country’s entire audiovisual offering and be the first to offer benchmark international titles. The renewal of this alliance allows us to take very solid steps in that direction.”

Mark Young, executive VP of Distribution and Channels at Sony Pictures Television, said: “It’s fantastic to announce the extension of our strong and long-standing relationship with Movistar Plus+. We have a huge variety of films and series that we are extremely proud of and eager for the Movistar Plus+ audience to enjoy. Furthermore, the AXN channels continue to perform well, and with the renewal of this agreement, they will continue to be a benchmark in quality programming throughout Spain. Thanks to Daniel and the entire Movistar Plus+ team, we are incredibly happy to continue working together.”