Kanal D Inks Deal for “Three Sisters” in Kazakhstan

Kanal D International has secured a format licensing agreement for drama series ‘Three Sisters’ (Üç Kız Kardeş) with Kazakhstan’s national public broadcaster, JSC Republic TV and Radio Corporation Qazaqstan, marking the first time a Turkish drama format will be adapted for the Kazakh market.

Three Sisters (Üç Kız Kardeş) is a family drama inspired by the bestselling novel by İclal Aydın. Set in a picturesque coastal town, the series follows the intertwined lives of three sisters raised with love and hope, whose adult realities unfold with unexpected challenges, heartbreaks, and revelations.

“After the success of our evergreen titles in Kazakhstan such as Fatmagül, Time Goes By, Forbidden Love, Ruthless City, Leaf Cast, Lady’s Farm, Price of Passion, and Wounded Love, we’re truly happy to see one of our stories being retold,” said Elif Tatoğlu of Kanal D International. “This format adaptation marks a new step in our long-standing relationship with Kazakh audiences and reaffirms the universal appeal of Turkish storytelling.”

Sangerim Zhakhina, Sales manager, CIS, CEE, and Baltics, added: “Looking at the other success stories coming from adaptation of our stories worldwide, we are equally enthusiastic about bringing this series later to global markets, where it holds strong potential to open new doors and become another international success.”