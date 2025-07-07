SAMPRA and FAME Week Africa Partner for Muziki

The South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) has joined forces with FAME Week Africa’s Muziki Africa program to champion performer rights and promote a more sustainable, rights-respecting future for African music.

Taking place from September 1-6, 2025 in Cape Town, Muziki Africa will feature SAMPRA as a key partner in its program of conversations, workshops and showcases. SAMPRA’s presence will anchor several sessions aimed at equipping artists with practical tools — from understanding royalty structures and licensing basics to navigating performance rights in the streaming era. These sessions highlight why rights management is not just a legal issue, but a pathway to earning power and ownership in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Martin Hiller, Portfolio director for FAME Week Africa, welcomed the partnership: “SAMPRA is a leader and guardian of performer rights. They bring deep industry expertise and a commitment to fairness that aligns closely with what we’re building at Muziki Africa — a collective space that empowers African musicians to shape their careers, their income and their creative futures.”

The collaboration also speaks to a deeper industry transformation: from informal gigs to structured careers, from momentary virality to long-term value.