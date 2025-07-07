The South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) has joined forces with FAME Week Africa’s Muziki Africa program to champion performer rights and promote a more sustainable, rights-respecting future for African music.
Taking place from September 1-6, 2025 in Cape Town, Muziki Africa will feature SAMPRA as a key partner in its program of conversations, workshops and showcases. SAMPRA’s presence will anchor several sessions aimed at equipping artists with practical tools — from understanding royalty structures and licensing basics to navigating performance rights in the streaming era. These sessions highlight why rights management is not just a legal issue, but a pathway to earning power and ownership in an increasingly digital marketplace.
Martin Hiller, Portfolio director for FAME Week Africa, welcomed the partnership: “SAMPRA is a leader and guardian of performer rights. They bring deep industry expertise and a commitment to fairness that aligns closely with what we’re building at Muziki Africa — a collective space that empowers African musicians to shape their careers, their income and their creative futures.”
The collaboration also speaks to a deeper industry transformation: from informal gigs to structured careers, from momentary virality to long-term value.
