Nippon And Disney To Launch “Traveling With Snow Man”

Nippon TV’s new travel reality show “Traveling with Snow Man”, featuring the nine-member boy band Snow Man, will premiere on July 27 on Nippon TV with the uncut version streaming globally on Disney+ immediately afterward.

Produced by Nippon TV, the upcoming series will be the first-ever unscripted travel show from Japan to be released on Disney+.

Traveling with Snow Man will follow the popular J-Pop group as they journey north from Okinawa to Hokkaido. The series will showcase the members’ adventures as they meet locals, savor regional cuisine, and explore the sights together. Joining them on this adventure is Tabi, an AI-style robot who acts as the group’s 10th member – capturing their candid moments throughout the show.

“We are deeply honored to announce that the uncut version Traveling with Snow Man, with additional scenes, will be streamed globally on Disney+, allowing audiences around the world to enjoy it immediately after broadcasting in Japan,” said Takashi Kato, producer and director of Traveling with Snow Man.